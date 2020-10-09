Bhopal: FDA collects vegetables to test presence of heavy metals

The food and drugs administration department (FDA) team collected samples of vegetables to test presence of heavy metals in them in the city on Friday. Department inspector Dharmendra Lunia said FDA teams collected samples of vegetables from different areas to test percentage of heavy mental, which is hazardous for health.

An official statement released by department said vegetables are vital to the human diet as they provide nutrients to maintain normal physiological functions. The prolonged application of large quantity of fertilisers and pesticides has resulted in heavy metal accumulation in vegetable gardens. “Exposure to heavy metals by consumption of contaminated vegetables and its toxicity poses problems for pregnant women, children, and elderly people,” a department official said wishing anonymity.

“A policy should be devised to control heavy metals in vegetables. Vegetables that are hyper-accumulators of heavy metals should be identified for awareness purposes,” he added.