Bhopal: FDA collects samples from Rajhans restaurant & Cadbury chocolates

BHOPAL: Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) conducted a comprehensive inspection of restaurant kitchen Rajhans restaurant of MP Nagar, on Tuesday.

It had received a complaint that insects were found in the food packets supplied online by the unit. FDA team inspected kitchen and collected samples of pulses, spices and edible oil. Within 20 minutes of complaint, FDA team reached Rajhans restaurant and started inspection in kitchen.

The team also collected samples of Cadbury Celebration packs from Cadbury stockiest in Shahpura. FDA is equally targeting MNC products in festival time.

FDA senior officer DK Verma said, “We got information about the insect in online food parcel of Rajhans restaurant. We immediately rushed there and collected the samples of pulses, oil, spices. We also inspected kitchen.”

FDA has chalked out plan for elaborate collection of samples before Diwali to prevent substandard and adulterated items reaching market, he said, adding, “ this is the reason, Cadbury chocolate items have also been collected from stockiest in Shahpura area. Whether it is locally made sweets or MNC products, we are having close vigil on all to check adulteration. Besides, milk products like mawa, paneer, sweets are already under scanner.”

FDA has been cracking whip at traders from Ganesh Utsav and it continued in Durga utsav and now, it will be continued till Diwali festival. So far, 31 FIR in case of substandard food products and 3 NSA cases in case of adulteration have been lodged.