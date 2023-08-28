 Bhopal: FDA Collects Dairy Samples Ahead Of Rakhi Festival
Bhopal: FDA Collects Dairy Samples Ahead Of Rakhi Festival

Samples were collected from various dairies and sweet shops.

Updated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: FDA Collects Dairy Samples Ahead Of Rakhi Festival | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Rakhi festival, Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) collected samples of sweets, mawa and other items from sweets shops in Bhopal on Sunday.

Samples were collected from Kuber Dairy, Trilanga and E-7(Arera Colony), Maa Karma Sweets, Chhola Road; Brij Sweets, Shahpura; Chhapan Bhog, Chuna Bhatti; Dev Restaurant, Bhanpur; Rajasthan Sweets (Gulmohar, Trilanga); Babuji Sweets and Dairy (Kaichi Chhola); Chahat Sweets (Minal Residency); Reliance Retails (Aura Mall); Sri Ram Dairy (Chhola Naka). FDA officials said a drive had been launched to prevent sale of adulterated food items.

FDA inspector Devendra Dubey said, “We have collected mawa, sweets, namkin from sweets shops and dairies in state capital. Samples will be sent for testing.” FDA’s campaign against adulteration, substandard material will continue. “If collected samples are found unsafe, fine will be imposed,” Dubey added.

article-image

