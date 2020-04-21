Bhopal: FDA begins coronavirus screening of home delivery boys

BHOPAL: Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has started screening of home delivery boys at various e-business establishments on Tuesday. Health department teams have been pressed into service for the thermal screening for COVID-19.

Today, COVID-19 screening was started at V-Mart, D-Mart, Zamato, Domino’s Pizza, On-door outlets, etc.

On Monday, collector Tarun Pithode had instructed to conduct COVID-19 screening of home delivery boys who move out for delivery of essential commodities. Besides, other staffs working at these outlets were also screened for COVID-19.

Instructions were given to business establishments that they should ensure that home delivery boys would not go out without thermal screening, gloves and masks. And they should be instructed to wash hands at frequent interval for their own safety as well as the safety of people they come across. No staff should be deployed if they are suffering from cold and cough.

FDA inspector Dharmendra Lunia said, “It was COVID-19 screening at outlets of various home delivery business establishments and now staff and home delivery boys will be subjected to thermal screening daily at their stores. We will keep monitoring the entire process to check any lapses at any level.”