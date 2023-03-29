Bhopal: Fauji Mela inaugurated; PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force to attend Commander's meet on April 1

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated a five-day Fauji Mela at MBM College ground in Bhopal. Here, Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will display their weapons for public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence minister Rajnath Singh and all three chiefs of-- Army, Navy and Air Force, will attend the Commander's conference in Bhopal, CM Chouhan informed media inauguration of Fauji Mela.

The Mela will be open for public and will continue till April 2.