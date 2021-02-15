Bhopal: Father-son among 4 dead after consuming liquor

BHOPAL: Four people including father and son have died and one person has fallen ill after consuming country liquor in village Pathora of Chattarpur district, police said on Monday. The liquor was sourced from a shop located in neighbouring UP.

DIG Vivek Raj and Chhatarpur superintendent of police Sachin Sharma visited the village on Monday. Citing preliminary investigation, the police have ruled out a case of spurious liquor, and stated that the four persons who died were drinking excessively for three-four days continuously empty stomach.

SP Sharma said there was a social gathering at the house of one Shital Ahirwar (60) on Feb 9 in which about 150 had turned up. Some people bought liquor, named 'Dilse', from a shop located about 500 m away in neighbouring UP and consumed it. Ahirwar and his son Hargovind (40), were first to complain of vomiting, dysentery, and loss of vision. They were rushed to hospital. While Hargovind died on Friday, his father passed away the next day when the last rites of his son were being performed.

Next day, Besides, (75) died on Sunday, he said, adding that all the deceased are Dalits. Next day, Sheetal’s elder brother Jairam along with Tulsidas Brar (42) and Laluram Ahirwar (75) were rushed to hospital. Brar and Laluram died on Sunday. While Jairam, who fell ill after consuming the liquor, was taken to Gwalior for treatment on Sunday night.

"We have sent the viscera of the deceased and the liquor sample for tests," the police official said. Asked if it was spurious liquor, the official said the investigation into the case so far suggests the liquor was not mixed (with other intoxicants) or locally brewed. It was bought from a contractor's shop in UP, the official said.