Bhopal: Farmers walk more than 4 kilometres on knees in support of their stir in Delhi

BHOPAL: Farmers in Bhopal demonstrating in support of the farmers’ protest that is going on in New Delhi, walked on their knees from the Board Office Square to Neelam Park as they were asked to leave the Board Office Square on Sunday.

Farmers from various places of the state have gathered at the state capital in support of the farmers who are protesting at the borders of New Delhi. The farmers reached the Board Office Square and raised slogans against the Union Government. They demanded that the three agricultural acts be withdrawn and the minimum support price (MSP) on agriculture produce be established.

The police asked them leave the Board Office Square and said that, if they wanted, they could sit at Neelam Park to continue their protest. The protesters asked the police to give them permission for protest at the square, but the cops refused. The farmers then decided that, instead of marching towards the park, they would proceed to the park on their knees.

Many are injured

The farmers walked more than 4 kilometres on their knees to reach Neelam Park from the Board Office Square. While walking, many of them injured their knees.