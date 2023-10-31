 Bhopal: Family Seeks HC Help To Get Back Elephant
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Family Seeks HC Help To Get Back Elephant

Bhopal: Family Seeks HC Help To Get Back Elephant

On the basis of their complaint, MP High Court sought explanation from the NGO.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 11:19 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mahavat Roop Singh Parihar and Mahavat Jagdish Das Giri, residents of Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, filed a petition in Jabalpur High Court against Regional Forest Conservator of Jhalawar Rajasthan for forcibly taken their elephant and handed over to an NGO 'Elephant Conservation and Rehabilitation Centre' based in Mathura.

On the basis of their complaint, MP High Court sought explanation from the NGO. The court also served notice to the Divisional Forest Officer, Mathura, Elephant Conversation & Rehabilation Centre, Mathura and Divisional Forest Officer Jhalwar (Rajasthan).

Subsequently, the said NGO filed a complaint in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, seeking its intervention to cancel the permission to keep the said elephant in the (Mahavat family) possession. Rather the NGO insists the elephant should be kept in their possession.

Read Also
Burning Issues in Bhopal Central Assembly Constituency: Bad roads, damaged drains, irregular water...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Farmers Queue Up For Manure, Return Home Empty-Handed

MP: Farmers Queue Up For Manure, Return Home Empty-Handed

MP: 21-Year-Old Man Held, Liquor Confiscated

MP: 21-Year-Old Man Held, Liquor Confiscated

BJP Speaks About Welfare: Bhupendra

BJP Speaks About Welfare: Bhupendra

MP: BJP, Congress Candidates Gird Up Loins In Sohagpur

MP: BJP, Congress Candidates Gird Up Loins In Sohagpur

Bhopal: Long Queue Of Citizens At RBI To Exchange Rs 2000 Notes

Bhopal: Long Queue Of Citizens At RBI To Exchange Rs 2000 Notes