Bhopal: Family Seeks HC Help To Get Back Elephant

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mahavat Roop Singh Parihar and Mahavat Jagdish Das Giri, residents of Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, filed a petition in Jabalpur High Court against Regional Forest Conservator of Jhalawar Rajasthan for forcibly taken their elephant and handed over to an NGO 'Elephant Conservation and Rehabilitation Centre' based in Mathura.

On the basis of their complaint, MP High Court sought explanation from the NGO. The court also served notice to the Divisional Forest Officer, Mathura, Elephant Conversation & Rehabilation Centre, Mathura and Divisional Forest Officer Jhalwar (Rajasthan).

Subsequently, the said NGO filed a complaint in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, seeking its intervention to cancel the permission to keep the said elephant in the (Mahavat family) possession. Rather the NGO insists the elephant should be kept in their possession.

