Bhopal: Family protests as AIIMS refuses to hand over Covid-positive patient’s body

Bhopal: The family of a patient protested after the death of a Covid suspect at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) demanding that his body be handed over to them. Initially, AIIMS said that the cause of death was heart attack. But, on Friday, he was detected Covid-positive and then, the body was handed over to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to AIIMS, Ravi Brahmne, 40, was admitted to AIIMS after developing a cold and cough and fever on Thursday. He died following a pain in the chest. Prima facie, the doctors told the family members that the cause of death was heart attack.

The family demanded that the body be handed over to them, but the AIIMS administration refused to hand over the body till the results of the Covid test were received. As the first sample was rejected, a second sample was collected for testing and, on Friday, its results were out. His body was then handed over to the authorities concerned according to protocol.

Earlier, on Thursday, his family members had moved from pillar to post seeking admission in a hospital but, as beds were not available, he was admitted to AIIMS. Initially, they approached Sidhadhanta Hospital, but after being denied a bed, they moved to CITI Hospital in MP Nagar, where they were told that the beds were full. Then, they approached AIIMS.

Family members face a huge problem over bodies after the deaths of Covid patients as the administration does not hand them over till clearance of the Covid test. Such incidents have become a common scene at Covid centres.