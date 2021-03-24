Bhopal: Family of deceased Home Guard stages dharna, places body in front of police station

BHOPAL: Family members and relatives of a Home Guard, who died under mysterious circumstances at JP Hospital, sat on a dharna after placing his body outside Kamla Nagar police station on Wednesday afternoon.

The body of Home Guard Pushpraj Gautam was found lying in the bathroom of JP hospital on Tuesday. The hospital management had come under scanner after the Home Guard was reported missing. His body was found in a bathroom two days after he went missing. The bathroom should have been cleaned thrice a day but for two days no one spotted the body. The management could not explain it.

The family is demanding an inquiry into the home guard’s death. They also demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job to one of the next of kin of the deceased. Gautam is survived by his wife and their children, and he was the only breadwinner in the family.

They stated that if it could happen to a home guard in JP hospital, which is nodal agency of Covid-19 treatment, then one can understand the situation in rural areas.