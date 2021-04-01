Bhopal: Family alleges oxygen supply disruption, hospital denies

BHOPAL: Two deaths were reported in Covid ward of JP Hospital on Wednesday night owing to alleged disruption in oxygen supply. A video of JP Hospital staff talking about disruption in oxygen supply too has gone viral. The video is of March 29, genuineness of which is yet to be ascertained. However, hospital administration denied any disruption. Terming family members' allegation baseless, it said that the hospital had sufficient supply of oxygen. First patient C V Meshram was admitted on March 28 while second patient Ramrati was admitted just a couple of days ago. They both died on Wednesday night. Sunil Maurya of Bhanpur (Bhopal) had admitted his mother to JP Hospital. He alleged that she was diagnosed with corona infection and admitted to Covid ward without any check-up or testing. After serving meal to mother, he slept outside the hospital. Her condition deteriorated around 6pm and he purchased three injections worth Rs 4,000 each.

Sunil Maurya accused JP Hospital administration of negligence and lack of proper monitoring in the ward. Initially the body was handed over to him but following police intervention, hospital took possession of the body as Covid patient's body is not handed over to the family member.

Meshram was suffering from lung infection. He was diabetic too and could not be referred to Hamidia Hospital owing to non availability of bed. He was on ventilator in JP Hospital. JP Hospital civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava denied oxygen disruption causing deaths. On handing body to family members, he said that CCTV cameras were installed at every spot and a probe would be conducted into the matter. He termed allegations as emotional outburst of family members and said as per Covid protocol body can't be handed over to family.