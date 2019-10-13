Bhopal: Families of cops plan to hold demonstration tomorrow

BHOPAL: In a bid to remind Congress government of its pre-poll promises made in its Vachan Patra, the families of the police personnel are planning to stage a demonstration at Lal Parade ground on Tuesday. The families of junior rank police personnel, who till now were using the social media platform to voice concerns, are mulling to take to the streets to raise their issues. The police administration is however unaware about any such proposed demonstration.

The families are running a campaign on social media seeking setting up of an organisation or the union of lower rank cops to look into their issues and grievances.

They are of the opinion that when officials of IPS and SPS ranks have their respective associations, the personnel of other ranks too have right to form their own union.

They maintain that in absence of any association or the union, the police personnel of the lower ranks are not able present any of their demands before the department or the government.

Recalling the promises made by Congress in its Vachan Patra, the families said the party before coming to power had assured to give weekly off to cops, however, the promise is still to be realised.

Raising the issue of allowances, the families said during the former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s regime they had urged the government to increase the allowances some of which could be traced back to four decades, however, still the cops are getting the same amount given 40 years back.

Grade and pay scale, fixed working hours among major issues: Taking to social media, the families have raised the issues like grade and pay scale of constable to be increased to Rs 2800 and duty hours to be fixed to 8 hours. Constables be transferred to their home district, increase in salary allowances, home rent to be set at Rs 5000, Rs 3000 motor cycle allowance. They have also demanded dissolution of Police Act of 1861.

Cops, well as families bound by service manual:SP

While the police department claimed to be unaware about the social media campaign, the SP Bhopal, South Sampat Upadhaya taking to Free Press express his ignorance about having any information about the proposed demonstration of the families. However, the officer said according to police service manual, not only the police personnel, even their families are also bound by the law. They cannot stage demonstration or agitation against the department and also against the government, he added.