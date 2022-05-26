Bhopal: Familiarise youth with nation’s heritage, culture, says Governor

Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that in order to maintain national pride and self-confidence, it is necessary to familiarise youths and future generations with the invaluable heritage of the nation's culture.

The cooperation of the society is necessary in the efforts to make the youth aware of the dedication and self-pride of the nation, said the Governor.

Patel was addressing the Nayak Diwas event under Nari Yuva Shakti Mahotsav at Sant Hirdaram Kanya Mahavidyalaya in the city on Thursday. The event was organised by Sanskrit Yuva Adarsh ??Samiti and Kadambini Shiksha evam Samaj Kalyan Seva.

The Governor said “There is a need to acquaint the youth with the glorious tradition, dignity of Indian culture and the spirit of sacrifice and selfless service of our ancestors. They should be motivated to follow them on the basis of ideology.”

“Youth should enliven the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and spread it in the society. He called for cooperation in nation building, with every one’s faith and efforts,” he added.

Keynote speaker of Sanskrit Yuva Adarsh ??Samiti Praveen Satyendra Vidyalankar said in the concept of Indian Sanatan culture, the nature of service to the nation is similar to that of mother.

Chairman of Shaheed Hemu Colony Education Society Siddhabhau said the need of awakening the feelings of patriotism and service to the nation among the youth. Former MP Raghunandan Sharma said that youth should take initiatives to make the nation strong.