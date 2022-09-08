Bhopal: False security alert leads to mishap at Bhoj airport, 1 injured

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was injured after his four-wheeler collided with tyre-killers at Raja Bhoj International Airport on Thursday. The incident occurred after an Indigo staffer misinterpreted ‘ballast’ for ‘blast’ resulting in activation of the security system, claimed Airport Authority of India (AAI).

The AAI said, “IndiGo Ticketing counter received a call enquiring about ‘ballast’ in Agra-bound flight 6E-7931. The receiver misunderstood the word as ‘blast’. The BATC was immediately called which later declared the call as non-specific.”

“Meanwhile, an emergency was declared at the airport and two-layer security systems were activated. A fast moving vehicle was crossing tyre killers when its emergency switch was activated resulting in the mishap,” the AAI said.

The authorities, however, didn’t make it clear as to who made the call and whether it was a routine call.

‘Ballast’ is extra-load required to maintain the balance in the aircraft as very few passengers were travelling on the Agra flight, airport authority added.

Incidentally, the two-layer security system was commissioned only on Wednesday.

Bhopal airport is the first in the state to have the system at the airport, state hangar, Laukheri, Gandhinagar and towards the Terminal Building.

This system has been installed at airports on routes with the possibility of intrusion. The system would help the airport do away with a separate security guard. These routes can now be monitored through CCTV cameras.

The system has been currently installed at top 10 domestic airports, including Baroda, Surat and Trichy.

The system is the part of the first layer of security. It will not break even if a heavy vehicle collides with it. Besides, the suspect would also be snapped on surveillance by the camera.

Tyre killers have been installed as the second layer of security at all the above-mentioned five places. As soon as an intruding vehicle passes through these routes, its wheels will get punctured. The security guards would then catch the intruder.

Before installing this system, suggestions were sought from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) by the airport management.