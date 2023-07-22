Bhopal: Fake Journo Booked For Demanding Rs 1.40 L From Molestation Accused | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A purported journalist played clever on a man and duped him of Rs 10,000 on the pretext of settling a molestation case, in which the complainant was an accused, the police said on Friday.

The journalist also demanded Rs 1.4 lakh more from him for settlement and threatened to defame him of not doing so, the police added. Investigating officer (IO) Lakhan Sahu said that the complainant Mohammad Akhtar Khan was a private company employee.

In 2015, a woman had filed a molestation case against him at Jehangirabad police station. Some time after this, Khan stumbled across a man named Narendra, who identified himself as a journalist. He told Khan that he would convince the woman of settlement and demanded money for the same.

On July 6, Narendra called Khan to a multi-level parking and took Rs 10,000 from him. After this, Narendra began mounting pressure on him for giving Rs 1.40 lakh more, and threatened to defame him by getting him framed in a molestation case.

He even threatened to paste posters of him as a molester at various city localities. Khan approached MP Nagar police after this and lodged a case against Narendra. IO Sahu said police were trying to identify the accused.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)