Bhopal: Fake cops rob collection agents of Rs 20L, booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six miscreants impersonating as police personnel robbed a collection agent as well as his friend of Rs 20 lakh in Habibganj on May 17, the police said on Thursday. They added that an FIR has been lodged in the case on Wednesday.

Investigating officer (IO) Manoj Yadav told Free Press that the complainant Kishan Patel (27), a native of Mehsana in Gujarat, works as a collection agent for D-Natwar Company, owned by Bharat Patel. He is assisted in his work by his friend Meet. He told the cops that he was supposed to collect Rs 10 lakh from a man named Ajit Parmani, who called him on WhatsApp and said that he will receive a call from another number and the man will hand over the amount to them.

Patel and Meet agreed, after which the former received a call in the afternoon. The person on the other side identified himself as Neelesh, who called them in front of the Hanuman Temple at 1100 Quarters to hand over the amount.

The duo reached the spot, where Neelesh told them to sit inside his car. As they sat inside, some more men barged into the car dressed as police personnel. They assaulted the duo, robbed them of Rs 20 lakh, which they were possessing that time and extracted SIM cards from their phones. They also deleted the contact from WhatsApp.

The duo then informed their boss Popat Lal of the same. After Lal’s arrival in the city on Wednesday, an FIR was lodged against the unidentified accused and a probe is underway, the police said.