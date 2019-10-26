Bhopal: Fake certificate racket busted, 3 held

BHOPAL: Three persons were arrested for duping people by issuing them fake certificates of different government agencies.

The action was taken on inputs as no complainant had informed them about it, for fear of action.

The magnitude of the fraud is yet to be gauged as there are chances of thousands of such letters being used in even government offices including those of police department as well.

The crime branch is now quizzing them to ascertain how many counterfeit certificates were used by them and then their customers will be arrested.

The computer, seals, counterfeit stamps and certificates were seized from their possession in a raid on Friday night.

They had seals of police officials, judges, tehsildars, municipal corporations, notaries and several other agencies.

They were arrested after few persons had complaints that their certificates issued by the accused were found to be invalid when they used it.

The arrested youths have been identified as Shaif Khan 27, Suneel Kumar 35 and Shashank Potedar aka Shanky 28, all residents of Bhopal.

The accused would mostly dupe the uneducated persons or unemployed youth by issuing them fake certificates.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) crime branch Nishchal Jharia said the persons who needed these certificates on urgent basis would approach them.

The certificates of birth, caste, marriage, land, revenue, stamps of courts, police or of any nature were available with them and these certificates were used at various areas.

Jharia said the persons who used these fake letters were yet to be identified.