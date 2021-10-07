e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:30 AM IST

Bhopal: Fake call centre busted, key accused arrested

Police have seized 17 mobile phones, laptop and other equipment.
Staff Reporter
Representational pic

Representational pic |

Bhopal: Special Task Force (STF) has busted a fake call centre operating in Ashoka Garden on Wednesday, said the STF officials. The STF has arrested the main accused Lokesh Rathore.

SP, STF Naveen Choudhary told Free Press said that a fake tele-caller centre was operating in Ashoka Garden.

The callers lured the investors and told them they are registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and are authorised to suggest the investors to invest in gaining companies based on their research. They asked investors to open Demat account through their company.

As the client showed interest, he opened the Demat account and operated it using the password of the investors. When the investor received profit, he transferred the amount in his account as a commission.

During preliminary investigation, it came to light that he had cheated 80 people and thus duped them to the tune of Rs 70 lakh. The police have seized 17 mobile phones, laptop and other equipment from the office.

