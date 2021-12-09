Bhopal: Faith in science necessary, says Padma Shri Prof HC Verma

Bhopal: Experimental scientist and author Padma Shri Prof H C Verma has said that faith in science is necessary.

Verma was speaking at the launch ceremony of campaign, We Love Science, at Regional Science Centre here on Wednesday. Search and Research Development Society, Bhopal, has prepared a campaign to make science popular among people.

Verma said the campaign would help to create awareness among people. There is a great need for such campaigns to take science to the masses. “Life has to be linked with science. Science can also be learned and understood just like the food prepared at home. When children see science related to life, then they will be able to understand the beauty of science. Scientific thinking leads us to the solution of problems,” the professor said.

Society president Monika Jain said campaign is a unique initiative to inculcate scientific attitude among people. We often say that science is around but people lack scientific attitude,” she added.

The second and third wave of Covid-19 has proved that without science, our life is not only incomplete but impossible. It is difficult to say whether a pandemic like Covid-19 will be final as a result of the way the environment has been played with. “Therefore, there is a need that our society moves forward with scientific thinking and behave in the same way. Only then, will we be able to meet the challenges of future,” she added.

The campaign will start with the teachers and students of schools and colleges. This message will be conveyed to people through students. A variety of activities have been designed for schools and colleges.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 12:18 AM IST