 Bhopal: Faith Cricket Club owner Raghvendra Singh gets anticipatory bail
Bhopal: Faith Cricket Club owner Raghvendra Singh gets anticipatory bail

As per Enforcement Directorate, Raghvendra laundered money belonging to tainted IAS couple Arvind and Tinu Joshi to set up Faith International Cricket Stadium in Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 02:13 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Raghvendra Singh Tomar, owner of Faith Cricket Club and Faith Group of Companies of Bhopal.

As per Enforcement Directorate, Raghvendra laundered money belonging to tainted IAS couple Arvind and Tinu Joshi to set up Faith International Cricket Stadium in Bhopal. It was alleged that he bought land to develop stadium from the money belonging to Joshi couple.

Tomar was booked under Sections 2(1) (u) and 3 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. He had moved Supreme Court to get anticipatory bail.

