Bhopal: ‘Fair complexion a thing of past’

BHOPAL: Beauty pageant Puja Bimrah, Miss Supermodel World 2017 was in the city on Saturday to inaugurate a lifestyle fashion exhibition Ssuoor-e-Bhopal. Describing the fashion industry, she says “Fashion world’s craze for fair complexion has become a thing of yesteryears.”

“The concept of modeling and fashion Industry has quite changed. Earlier, models of fair complexion were preferred because of our Indian mentality. In fact we choose fair girl or women as daughter-in-law. But now it is not so. Now, dusky models and authentic Indian beauty are being preferred and I think it is good for India,” adds the model.

''I have always been fascinated with crowns and beauty pageants. But, in India, 'Beauty' is celebrated in a traditional orthodox perspective. I wanted to break the stereotype of fair, beautiful faces and be a part of the categorisation of dusky supermodels and beauty queens. That's what made me enter the modelling and pageantry world,” said the 'Miss World Heritage 2015.

Puja Bimrah who loves to endorse and promote eco-friendly fabrics says “No one from my family belongs to fashion field. My father is a builder and mother is a homemaker. On being asked about the fashion sense of Bhopal, Bimrah seemed disappointed and says “It is not good. The level of fashion show, organised in the city by local organizers is very low. I personally don’t like them. And that’s why in my four years career I didn’t take part in any fashion show here.”

About her upcoming project, India’s youngest pageant coach said, “I am from Bhopal, so it’s time to do something for my city. I am going to launch Pooja Bimrah Academy in the city at the end of August this year.”

“Here we will provide grooming, transformation and training to the models and place them in top Indian and international agencies. The academy will provide a direct platform to youths in the city. Experts from Delhi and Mumbai will train them,” she added.