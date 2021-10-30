e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 01:41 AM IST

Bhopal: Failure to perform duty is corruption, says CBI official

'Office work should be completed in office hours and discussion about office work should be avoided at home'.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal: Central Bureau of Investigation Additional Superintendent of Police Bharat Bhushan Bhatt on Friday said that the failure to perform duty is corruption.

He was speaking on, ‘Necessary measures to eradicate corruption and make corruption-free India,’ at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya , which organised the event under vigilance awareness week.

“If we do not perform duty, it also comes under category of corruption. While working on computer, special care should be taken for login and password,” Bhatt said.

He said office work should be completed in office hours and discussion about office work should be avoided at home. “If someone is benefiting due to negligence of a government employee/officer, that also comes under category of corruption,” he added.

Bhatt is a resident of Patna and is currently posted in Bhopal. He joined Central Bureau of Investigation in 1993. He has been posted in New Delhi, Lucknow and Patna. He is a psychologist and legalist.

