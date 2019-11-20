Bhopal: Facebook friend dupes woman by promising her rly job

BHOPAL: A Facebook friend who posed as an IAS officer duped a 29-year-old woman by promising her a job in railway department.

The victim approached Hanumanganj police and lodged a case of cheating against the person. According to police, the victim Bharti Katiya, 29, had met the fraudster Naveen Gupta of Gujarat online on a social networking site Facebook around a year ago.

He introduced himself as an IAS officer posted in New Delhi. In November month this year, the accused told woman over phone that he would help her in getting a lucrative job in railway department and called her to Bhopal along with her marksheets and other documents.

The victim was unaware that she is falling into a trap. She came to Bhopal on November 21 in a train. He met the victim near Bhopal railway station and took her to nearby Regency Hotel at Ghoda Nakkas in Hanumanganj area where they stayed in different rooms.

Next morning, he took her to Vindhyachal Bhavan and took her mark sheets along with him. He told her that he going to meet an officer inside and asked her to wait outside. However even after an hour when he didn't come out, the woman called Naveen only to find that his phone is switched off and even the messages on WhatsApp are not being delivered.

She returned back to hotel where she learnt that he has already checked out along with bag carrying mobile phone, cash, 5 ATM cards, original marksheets of her school, college and nursing degree as well as other important documents.