Bhopal: Eying Cabinet berth, Congress MLA Endal Singh Kansana warns CM

BHOPAL: Congress MLA Endal Singh Kansana has warned chief minister Kamal Nath sating that the party will have to pay a huge price in the upcoming by- polls if he was not inducted into the Cabinet.

The MLA, who was here in city on Monday, claimed that before the Lok Sabha elections the CM Kamal Nath had promised to give him a cabinet berth but months have passed but the CM has still to fulfil his promise.

The voters of Morena had kept faith on the Congress and all six seats of the district were won by the Congress, said the legislator. “If I am not given minister post it will be the disrespect to the people of Morena”, he added.

He said that shortly the by-poll are scheduled in the assembly Jora which is vacated because of the death of the sitting Congress MLA Banwarilal Sharma. He threatened that if he was not inducted in the Cabinet the result of the election will be disastrous for the party.

The MLA said that he would only listen to Raja (Digvijaya Singh) and no onle else.