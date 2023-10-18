 Bhopal: Extend Poll Date In Wake Of Festivals, AAP Tells EC
Bhopal: Extend Poll Date In Wake Of Festivals, AAP Tells EC

Election date in poll-bound Rajasthan has been increased by two days and EC should consider the same for Madhya Pradesh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aam Admi Party (AAP) has requested Election Commission to extend the date of election keeping in view the festivals that will fall around polling date.

The delegation of AAP comprising state spokesman Ramakant Patel, vice-president Ishaq Khan visited office of Chief Electoral Office and submitted a memorandum on the issue.

The AAP members said Diwali, Bhaiduj, Chhath Puja would be celebrated around poll date. In all, 3.5 lakh employees have been deployed in election duty. As they will be busy in duty, their family members will miss them during festival.

Bhopal: Employees' Union Objects To Women Given Duty In Other Dists
