‘Bhopal Express’ arrives at Hotel Lake View

BHOPAL: Tourism, culture and spirituality minister and chairman, state tourism development corporation Usha Thakur inaugurated Rail Coach Restaurant ‘Bhopal Express’ on the premises of Hotel Lake View on Friday evening.

Thakur said that tourism activities have been resumed in the state in view of the circumstances of Covid-19 under the direction of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In this sequence, the Tourism Development Corporation has prepared a newly equipped Rail Coach Restaurant for the tourists and food-dining enthusiasts.

The interiors of the coach have been done on a royal theme, using an Art Deco theme. With the development of tourism, employment opportunities at the local level will increase in the state. With innovations like rural tourism, wellness tourism and adventure tourism, our state is ready to welcome tourists from across the country and abroad.

Managing Director, State Tourism Development Corporation S. Viswanathan said that seating arrangement for 32 people has been made inside the rail coach restaurant and seating arrangement has been made outside the coach also for about 50 guests. Beautiful landscaping has been done around the coach so that Guests will be able to enjoy sitting inside the rail coach as well as outside.