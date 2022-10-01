Bhopal: Export promotion committees should be set up in districts, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that agricultural products should be included in the list of materials to be exported from the state. A long-term plan should be made for the export of agricultural-related materials. This will enable the farmers to get the right price for their products.

Export promotion committees should be set up in the districts to encourage exports from the districts. These committees should provide necessary training and guidance on overall trade along with exports. Special efforts should be made to gain international recognition for the state's products like oranges, rice etc. He was addressing the first meeting of the Madhya Pradesh Trade Promotion Council at Mantralaya.

He said that Madhya Pradesh Trade Promotion Policy should be implemented expeditiously. He gave his consent to organise the Madhya Pradesh Export Fair. Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Revenue Minister Govind Singh Rajput, Horticulture and Food Processing Minister Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Vice President of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Policy Analysis Professor Sachin Chaturvedi, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Principal Secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Sanjay Shukla etc were present.

Minister Omprakash Sakhlecha attended the meeting virtually.

CM said that an effective strategy should be made to encourage the state's exports. Exports from the state should be increased 4 times in the next 5 years. Ensure that the state is among the 10 leading states of the country in exports. In the meeting, consent was given to the proposal to set up an Export Directorate in the state. Along with this, a proposal was also agreed upon to nominate an agency for geo-tagging of the products of the state.

It was informed that a record export of Rs 58,407 crore has taken place in the financial year 2021-22 in the state. The export from IT companies was Rs 258 crore in the year 2017-18, which has increased to Rs 1,761 crore in 2021-22. The maximum export from the state relates to pharma, cotton and cotton products.