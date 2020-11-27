Bhopal: Experts discuss the effect of COVID on business at Vishwarang Festival 2020

BHOPAL: The future of the business after Covid-19 was discussed on Friday. It was part of Vishwarang Festival 2020 which began from November 20.



The changes brought by corona in business and how to tackle these problems and become a successful businessperson were discussed in the session, hosted and moderated by Vinay Upadhyay and Ronald Fernandis played the role of mediator .

The guests of the session were Prf. Satyajeet Majumdar, Anil Joshi and Ankit Maachar who talked about the same. Prf. Satyajeet said, 'Corona has come during a time, when nobody was prepared for that, but as a society we have shown a nice come back. We have opportunities and capabilities to do better in future as well.”

After the discussion, Seema Raizada had a conversation with Chitra Banarjee Divakaruni. During the conversation, Chitra shared that by the age of 25, she never thought of becoming a writer but when she moved to America, writing became an integral part of her life. She started writing to restore her memories, first poetries, stories and then novels, which she is famously known for. The session began with Shweta Devendra's Bharatnatyam dance performance

Also, there are other important sessions held on Tagore, Iqbal and Faiz and their world perspective, poetry session on poetry recital by non resident Indians, “Apni Chaupal : Kuch ankahi kahaniyan with Satya Vyas, Divya Prakash Dubey and Ila joshi.

The second session of the sixth day of Vishwarang Child literature art, and music festival organised Tinkle comic workshop. Amar Chitrakatha's art director Savio Maskarenhas taught everyone to make Tinkle toon Supandi. This session was also for children more than 4 years old.

Savio taught everyone to make two famous characters of Amar Chitrakatha, Supandi and Shambhu. The first with Supandi's head and a big nose. After which, his chin is made beautifully, his eyes, neck, ears and a smiling face is made. Supandi's 3 hairs are also made, which are triangular in shape.

Salomi Parekh started the workshop with making everyone aware about 'Madhubani Painting'. Madhubani Art is one of the oldest art forms of India, that started in the regions of Bihar and Nepal. Due to which, this art is also known as Mithila Art. In the old times, the painting was made from canvasses. household papers, natural colours etc. It was used for making paintings of God and Goddesses, local birds, animals and fishes. Further, Salomi Parekh demonstrated by teaching a girl to make Madhubani Art.

The sixth day of the event ended with Nandini Nayer's stories. This session was also organised for children more than 4 years. The storytelling session started with showcasing her book written for kids. She also taught kids to click pictures and asked them to click a picture of her. She said, ' Whenever you are clicking anybody's picture, make sure that person is smiling.'

Nandini shared about her journey. Nandini, was fond of writing since her childhood, and had also won many awards in the college for the same, but after having a baby, she decided to focus more on writing for children. During this, she was also working with The Hindu and Teh Deccan Herald. She suggested children to read books like, Meri Maa kahan hai, Mini ke Paise, Mini ke Sawaal, Charle and Chocolate Factory and Champ Sweet.