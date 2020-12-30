Bhopal experiences real year-end nip

BHOPAL: The state capital experienced the real nip of the ending year on Wednesday when it remained coldest among four major cities in Madhya Pradesh. The fog-clad morning added extreme chill to the weather, and the busy city remained sleepy till 8am. The lazy sun emerged from the misty sky though failed to warm up the city.

The entire day was hazy, and it recorded maximum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius which was seven degrees less than normal. The minimum temperature was 10.1 degrees Celsius which was one degree less than the normal. The evening fell early, and the night became chillier. There will be no change in weather conditions in next 48 hours, because of chilly northerlies. Therefore, the city is all set to witness a nippy New Year Day. It will, however, add an extra charm to the revellers who will drink to the dregs. Many people organised bonfires in different places across the city to keep the cold at bay. Likewise, Indore recorded 19.4 degrees maximum temperature. The minimum temperature in the city was 8.8 degrees Celsius which was one degree less than normal. Jabalpur recorded 21.8 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius less than normal. The minimum temperature was 11 degrees Celsius, which was one degree above normal.