Bhopal: Expelled BJP leader seeks action against Govind Singh Rajput

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An expelled BJP leader from Sagar, Raj Kumar Singh Dhanora, said in a video on Wednesday that false cases had been registered against him on the instructions of cabinet minister, Govind Singh Rajput.

In the video, Dhanora said that he had been a BJP worker for 30 years and requested Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party president VD Sharma to take action against Rajput.

Rajput got angry with him after he brought to public that Rajput had received 50 acres worth crores of rupees from his in-laws, Dhanora said.

Dhanura further said, “A reward of Rs 5,000 has been announced for his arrest. Had I been a criminal, the party would not have kept me for 30 years.”

He further said that he had worked for the party to strengthen it. According to Dhanora, as he belongs to Other Backward Classes, Rajput is harassing him and his family.

The son of Dhanora, Keshav Singh, told Free Press that the CEO of Janpad Panchayat Rahatgarh had his father implicated in a false case. A case has been registered in a police station.

Dhanora was the Sarpanch of Nainahar village. The CEO had filed a complaint that the Sarpanch had withdrawn a sum of Rs 1.21 crore and did not do any work.

Keshav said that the CEO had registered complaint because of pressure from Rajput. Nevertheless, CEO himself issued work completion certificate, Keshav said.