Bhopal: Expedite branding, marketing of horticulture crops

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the activities of branding and marketing of horticulture crops and products in the districts should be carried out in mission mode under the Ek Zila -Ek Utpad scheme. As many as 363 food processing units have been established in the state.

Also, 212 units have been established under Pradhan Mantri Khadya Udyam Unnayan Yojana and 151 units under the Rajya Yojana, which is commendable. He added that the Horticulture Department should step up efforts to complete the works of setting up potato tissue culture and aeroponic labs, hi-tech floriculture nurseries and setting up 1500 micro food processing units in the long run.

He was reviewing the works of the Horticulture and Food Processing Department at his residence on Saturday.

He said that work of developing 14. 28 lakh metric ton cold storage has been completed in the state.

He also instructed to accelerate the work of increasing productivity and diversification of crops, efforts for agricultural infrastructure, increase in certified organic production, value addition of agriculture and horticulture products and additional employment for fisheries, sericulture development and beekeeping.