Bhopal: Expand Ayushman MP Yojana to all districts of MP, Says CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath directed to present a draft of Health Security for the retired and working government employees soon.

He was addressing a review meeting of Ayushman Madhya Pradesh Yojana (AMPY) by health department on Friday.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has directed to expand AMPY to all districts of the state. He mentioned that the timely and better health services in the closest health centers should be ensured for all.

HE said that special attention should be paid to ensure that the benefits of AMPY reach maximum people. He said that under the scheme, priority should be given to the best quality hospitals through the state health agency to affiliate private hospitals in each district.

A directory should be prepared in this regard. He said that the hospitals which have been included in the scheme should be monitored continuously to avoid lapses.

CM said that strict action should be taken against the medical institutions involved in irregularities. He directed that golden cards be provide to the eligible beneficiaries in the next six months.

Chief Minister, keeping in view the difficulties being faced by the beneficiaries in Ayushman Bharat Niramyam Yojana has asked to reconsider the reserved packages for the government hospitals.

Some numbers on AMP Yojana:

1.31 crore cards made

Claims of 1.75 lakh people received

Payment of Rs. 157.11 crore made to 1. 18 lakh people for medical treatment