Bhopal: Exempted village segments cause of worry for administration

BHOPAL: The panchayat officials have their eyes on the segments of the village population who have been exempted from curfew in the villages. These segments including milkmen, crop-sellers and vegetable-sellersóare exempted from the curfew and they frequently travel to the city. There is no proper mechanism for their health check-up or sampling on a daily basis.

Once these men enter their village, they take part in all the activities, including attending weddings or other rituals. The functions are banned, but the villagers are still not listening and there have even been weddings with over 100 guests at a time. The district administration has failed to stop most of these functions, barring a few.

In the villages, where corona cases have increased, this exempted section is seen as a reason for the spread of corona. The district administration has hardly stopped any marriage while there is no village where marriages have not taken place this season.