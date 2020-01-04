Bhopal: Exclusive investors’ summit for Gulf countries in April

BHOPAL: State government is all out to woo investors from all quarters. An exclusive investor’s summit dedicated to the gulf nations is proposed in the month of April. Considering the latest international developments government is keeping a close eye on developments in gulf countries.

After CM Kamal Nath’s trip to Dubai in November, state government has prepared an industrial and investment policy specifically for investors from gulf nations. The policy reiterates government’s stand on facilitating investors in manufacturing, food processing and service sectors. The policy emphasises on providing local talents and resources for the industries thereby generating employment opportunities.

CM and his team in his previous visit to Dubai had held discussions with industrialists engaged in logistics, dry ports and a hyperloop company. Nath had explored possibilities about developing cargo business in Madhya Pradesh besides starting flights between Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Indore or Bhopal.

Considering the feedback from industrialists in UAE, Nath had instructed his officers to make a proposal that seems attractive for the investors from UAE and other gulf nations including Saudi Arabia.

A company had also expressed interest in opening an IT Park near Bhopal. The said company was started by an NRI that has developed as one of the major giants in IT sector in UAE having expanded its interests in the USA and Europe.

However, latest developments in the gulf region have given a reason to government to worry. Senior officials are keeping a close eye on international developments in the region. April is too far and the lastest situation will be assessed for the summit, said a senior official related with investors summit.