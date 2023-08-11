 Bhopal: Excise Raid On Restaurant; Operator, 12 Customers Booked
Bhopal: Excise Raid On Restaurant; Operator, 12 Customers Booked

Bhopal: Excise Raid On Restaurant; Operator, 12 Customers Booked

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
Bhopal: Excise Raid On Restaurant; Operator, 12 Customers Booked | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The excise department raided a restaurant operating at Kerwa road on Friday noon and registered a case against its owner and 12 customers over possession and consumption of illicit liquor respectively, officials said.

Excise controller Sajendra Mori told Free Press the department had received a tip-off about illicit liquor being served at the Jahaz Restaurant. The team swung into action and rushed to the spot.

They spotted 12 persons consuming illicit liquor at the restaurant, and a case was registered against them under the Excise Act.

The officials also pulled up the restaurant operator Vinay Chandel, who already has several similar cases registered against him. The restaurant holds a history of 18 similar offences registered under the Excise act, he said.

