Bhopal: Excise department shuts 90 hookah lounges, restaurants, and bars to curb increasing corona cases

BHOPAL: The excise department raided 90 hookah lounges and closed them down in view of increasing corona cases in the state capital. After collector Avinash Lawania's order, the excise department has taken the initiative. The operation against the hookah lounge continued till late night.

Collector Avinash Lawania banned all the hookah lounges in the city on the ground that restaurants, bar and hookah lounges assemble maximum youth. 107 corona cases were found in the state capital on Saturday following which the district administration took the decision to close down hookah lounges in the state capital.

In November, 32,000 samples were sent for the testing but now it is just half, ie, 16,000 samples are being collected at state level and corona positive rate went to 3 percent.

Although vaccination is on the run in Madhya Pradesh, corona cases are on the surge. Medical experts blame carelessness on part of the public.

The nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers, while frontline workers stated receiving vaccine shots from February 2, providing the second dose of COVID-19 shots started on 13 February. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 1 March for senior citizens and people aging 45 years and above with specified comorbid conditions.