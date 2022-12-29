Bhopal: Exam stress grips city students, experts apprise of ways to battle jitters

Representative image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With exam season fast approaching, students of Class 10 and 12 of Bhopal are swamped with anxiety, stress and other disorders. The issue came to the fore just two days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the commencement of practical exams of Class 10 and 12 from January 2, 2023 onwards.

However, exam updates from the board’s side have added to the fear and anxiety of not being able to perform up to the mark among students, who are approaching helpline numbers to seek relief from exam fear. When Free Press enquired about the number of such cases being registered at the UMANG helpline on a daily basis, it was learnt that 110 such cases are being reported from Bhopal on an average, while the count from the entire state stands close to 750.

Counselling experts in charge of the helpline number raised the curtain from the reason behind increasing levels of distress among students. Free Press learnt that a flurry of exams waits ahead for Class 10 and 12 students, who would appear for the practical exams first, followed by Session 1 of JEE Mains 2023 in the concluding week of January, board exams in February 2023, JEE Mains session 2 in April 2023 and other prominent entrance exams too. The experts further asserted that students slated to appear in the exams are envisioning themselves appearing in back-to-back exams, which is the key reason behind exam anxiety and fear.

Opening up on the issue, psychiatrists of the city have apprised of several ways to combat exam stress, so that students could put their best foot forward and ace the exams.

Digitalised study, vagaries in exam pattern causing exam stress: Docs

Psychiatrist Dr Manish Borasi told Free Press that post Covid, the digitalised mode of study has picked up pace among students, giving rise to conditions such as insomnia. He added that the students also fear of lack of consideration from teachers in evaluation of exam papers after Covid has subsided. He said that ensuring sound sleep and consuming Tryptophan rich foods such as guava, oats and nuts can cut down exam stress up to a substantial level.

Dr JP Agarwal, head of psychiatry department at Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal, said that relaxation movements such as Jacobson’s muscle relaxation technique also play a pivotal role in maintaining composure.