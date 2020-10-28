Bhopal: Ex-tenant booked for blackmailing, sodomising

BHOPAL: A 32-year-old man has accused his former tenant of blackmailing and sexually exploiting him on two occasions. The incident occurred between 2018-19, however, the young landlord approached police and lodged a complaint against the accused on Tuesday. The accused Arman Jain used to work with a private firm, however he has now shifted to work with a private firm and he has now moved to Hyderabad, Baghsewania ASI GP Joshi said.

The complainant lives at Bhel Sangam square and his parents reside elsewhere. During 2016-2019, the complainant had rented out his house to three tenants including the accused, who is a resident of Bhind. The complainant himself lived in one portion of the house.

The victim told police that in 2018, he was ailing and the accused came to his home to help him with the medicines. Since he had no other help, he allowed him to stay back. While the complainant was asleep, Jain forced himself upon him and allegedly sexually assaulted him and even threatened him against speaking about it.

The victim kept quiet but Jain again came in 2019 and claiming to possess video of the previous act, sexually exploited him. While leaving Jain again threatened him with dire consequences if he spoke about the incident.

After remaining quiet for almost a year, the man gathered courage and approached police on Tuesday and lodged a complaint. In his statements to police, the complainant said that the Jain had shot a video when he was ailing and was asleep. Police have registered a case and initiated the probe.