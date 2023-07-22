 Bhopal: Ex-Sub Inspector Detained For Bullying Government Personnel
Bhopal: Ex-Sub Inspector Detained For Bullying Government Personnel



Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Ex-Sub Inspector Detained For Bullying Government Personnel | Photo: Twitter/@Sxhill_

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The TT Nagar police station staff detained a man who was formerly posted as a sub inspector for bullying the personnel at TT Nagar-located SDM office on Friday, the police said.

Investigating officer (IO) Rajesh Nair told Free Press that the man who had been detained for the offence was Sunil Silawat, a former sub-inspector. Personnel posted at SDM office told TT Nagar police that Silawat had arrived at the office twice earlier to procure a certificate for his sister.

In a bid to skip the arduous process, he began bullying the clerks and other personnel. The SDM office personnel called on Dial-100 number, after which the cops rushed to the spot and detained Silawat.

When they sought his identity card, he failed to produce the same, after which he was brought to TT Nagar police station. IO Nair said that after being posted as a sub-inspector, Yadav had resigned. Further questioning is underway in the case, he added.

Bhopal: Government Comes Up With Draft Of Used Water, Sewage Management Policy
article-image

