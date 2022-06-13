Bhopal: Ex-Sports Authority of India director duped by husband, latter's credentials proved fake

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The former director of Sports Authority of India (SAI) was cheated and got married to a man three years back. When the woman came to know about the reality, she filed the complaint to Ratibad police.

Police station incharge Sudesh Tiwari told Free Press that the officer presently posted in New Delhi had filed the complaint.

The officer met the man on social media who said he belonged to a high profile political family of Gujarat. They became friends and on September 12, 2020, they met at a function.

They shared information and accused Dhanupremal Thakker said he was a businessman and his father was two-time MP from Gujarat. After becoming friends, they got married at a small function in which only family members participated.

The accused also mislead about his age. He was born in 1992 but produced birth certificate showing his birth year as 1966. The victim was born in 1968.

Recently, accused withdrew Rs 2 lakh from credit card of the officer. When the officer asked about the money, he harassed her. Earlier, the gold and cash was stolen from woman’s house. She now suspects her husband’s role in the theft. For past one year, Thakker mounted pressure on her to meet his expenses and demanded dowry.

Finally, she approached police for complaint. The police have registered the case under Sections 406,468,470 of IPC. The family did not know details about the accused, like his native place and relatives.