Bhopal: Ex-NABARD Official Duped Of Rs 50L, Accused Booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two acquaintances of a former NABARD officer duped him of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of business partnership in Kamla Nagar in 2019, the police said on Thursday. The cops added that the victim lodged a complaint against the accused duo on Thursday and the case is being probed. Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Nirupa Pandey said that the complainant, Anil Kumar Jatav (64) retired from the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD) in 2019. He had received funds worth Rs 80 lakh during retirement. Two of his acquaintances, named Anil Kumar Atal and Ashish Kumar Soni told him that they will make him a partner in their business and said that he would be required to invest a sum of Rs 50 lakh for the same.

He agreed and handed over the amount to the duo in December 2019. After receiving the amount, the duo neither prepared a partnership deed nor did they reimburse the amount to him. They kept on making flimsy excuses for four years. Jatav finally approached the cops on Thursday and lodged a case against the accused duo. The police have registered a case and are probing the incident, after which the duo shall be arrested, SHO Pandey said.