Bhopal: Ex-MLA’s PM Report Reveals No Foul Play

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the postmortem (PM) report, the doctors have said that the death of three-time ex-MLA Bhagwat Singh Patel was an accidental death, but on the family members’ complaint a SIT has been formed, Raisen police said on Thursday.

The special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the death of the ex-MLA. Two days back the driver of the MLA had committed suicide, in which the police have sent the suicide note to a forensic expert for investigation.

On July 28, the three-time ex-MLA from Bareli constituency died in mysterious circumstances at his residence in Bareli of Raisen district. The ex-MLA used to live alone in his house situated in village Bareli along with his two caretakers. He has four daughters who are married. Raisen SP Vikas Sahwal said that after the complaint about the alleged mysterious death, a postmortem was conducted. After the postmortem, the doctors have given the opinion that the MLA’s death was accidental.

But the deceased MLA’s family members claimed it to be unnatural, on which a SIT was formed to further investigate the case. The family members of the MLA have given many information related to his death and the police is working on it, the SP said. Meanwhile, Bihari Kewat, one of the drivers of the MLA, was found hanging from a tree near the village on Monday. The SP said on Tuesday that the doctors handed the postmortem report in which it is claimed that the death had occurred due to hanging and no foul play was indicated.

The police said that the suicide note has also been found with the driver’s body and sent to the FSL for certification of the hand writing. The SP added that once the hand writing is established, the content of the letter will be investigated. The SP refused to share the details of the suicide note.

