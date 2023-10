Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Congress MLA Arunodaya Choubey rejoined the party in presence of former chief minister Kamal Nath here on Tuesday.

Choubey, who represented the Khurai assembly constituency in Sagar district, was allegedly tortured by one of the BJP leaders of the region.

It was alleged that the state leadership did not help the ex-MLA and annoyed over this, he left the Congress, but did not join any other political party.