Bhopal: Ex-MLA Akhand Pratap Singh Joins AAP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former three times MLA Akhand Pratap Singh joined Aam Admi Party here on Tuesday. Assembly elections are scheduled in the end of the year and the political leaders are finding opportunities to join the other political parties, seeking opportunity to contest the election. Rajya Sabha member of AAP Sanjay Singh welcomed ex-MLA in the party.

Akhand Pratap said that in the state the AAP would form the government and he would work as its sepoy.

Read Also Bhopal: CM Chouhan Welcomes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh At Raja Bhoj Airport