Bhopal: Ex-finance minister’s Tarun Bhanot government bungalow sealed

The BJP government has begun to vacate the bungalows of former ministers.

The government has sealed the bungalow which allotted to former finance minister Tarun Bhanot.

The bungalow, with number B-16, is in Chaar Imli which comes under containment area in red zone.

A notice has been pinned to the walls of the bungalow that if Bhanot does not shift his belongings within 14 days, they will be auctioned.

The bungalow allotted to Bhanot has been given to president of BJP’s state unit, VD Sharma.

Bhanot alleged that the government took action under Sharma’s pressure.

According to Bhanot, as he is a legislator, had he been allotted a bungalow anywhere, he should have been asked to leave the present one.

Bhopal is in red zone, so it is not easy for him to come from Jabalpur and vacate the bungalow, Bhanot said, adding that, many people, not even legislators, were never issued any notice.

Bhanot said he himself was not in favour of keeping the bungalow, but the way the action was taken indicated political vendetta.

Bhanot was issued a notice on April 30. Bhanot replied to the notice requesting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that he should be allowed to live in the bungalow like any other legislator.

Nevertheless, another notice was issued to him on May 12, asking him to vacate the bungalow.

Other formers too issued notice

Other former ministers were also issued notices. The bungalow allotted to former minister Kamaleshwar Patel was given to MP Pragya Thakur.

The bungalow where former minister PC Sharma lives has been given to Ramakant Bhargava.

Similarly, the bungalow where Sajjan Singh Verma was living was allotted to Kamal Patel.

Notice was also issued to other former ministers and Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati, asking them to vacate their bungalows.

Bhanot left bungalows for Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan lives in the bungalow which was allotted to finance minister Tarun Bhanot during the Congress rule.

The bungalow near B-Link Road has been with Chouhan since he became an MP. But when the bungalow was allotted to Chouhan, Bhanot never pressured Chouhan to vacate it.