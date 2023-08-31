Bhopal: Ex-dist Excise Officer, Grade-III Asst Convicted By City Court

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district and sessions court of civil judge class-I and chief judicial magistrate, Bhopal have convicted the then district excise officer Vinod Raghuwanshi and grade-III assistant OP Sharma for three years and also fined Rs 5k each, for changing the partnership deed in the year 2003, the officials said here on Wednesday.

The case is related to changing documents ‘at midnight’ and giving undue financial advantage to other partners of the liquor firms.

According to the orders, Ajay Arora had filed the petition against the then excise officer and other officials. He had become part of the firm in the year 2003 to take liquor shop contract in Bhopal.

The firm was awarded the contract on March 5, 2003, but the document was changed on March 6 and a fresh document was submitted in the excise office in which his name was erased.

He came to know about his discontinuation and filed the complaint to the excise officer and asked why and on what ground his name was erased.

When he did not get proper answer from the department he filed the petition in the court against the government officials. During the hearing, the court found that the documents were changed and through this action the petitioner borne financial loss. It was also found that the officers had intentionally done it.

Following the shortcoming in their duties, the court has ordered to send the officials to three years’ imprisonment and also had imposed a penalty of Rs 5k on each of them.