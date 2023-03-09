Bhopal: Ex-DIC, beverage company officials booked

EOW Office at Bhopal. |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The economic offences wing (EOW) have registered the case against five accused including two government officials and three private company officials for taking undue advantage of Rs 30 lakh in the name of subsidy, the officials said here on Thursday. The subsidy scam may cross to Rs 1.25 crore.

According to sources, a beverage company was established in Mandideep Industrial Area of Raisen district. While establishing the factory, the then officials of the district commerce and industry department (DIC) and company officials tried to take advantage of the government-run scheme.

The then DIC officials gave undue favour of subsidy on the project, which incurred loss to the government coffer. In the primary investigation, an amount of Rs 30 lakh was given to company officials as subsidy.

The EOW have registered the case under different sections of the IPC against the then Mandideep DIC general manager Kailash Bhargava, the then assistant manager Arun Pandey, director of the beverage company Vishal Parasrampuria, office in-charge Vishwanath Parik and few more concerned persons in the case. The officials claimed that the company has taken many subsidies and after complete investigation the scam may increase to Rs 1.25 crore.