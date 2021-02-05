Bhopal: Ex-DG Kapdeo’s daughter, kids of 9 doctors named accused

BHOPAL: The daughter of former director-general of Lokayukta’s Special Establishment Police (SPE), Dilip Kapdeo, has been made an accused in the Vyapam scam. Besides, children of nine doctors have been made accused in the Vyapam scam related to PMT-2011. The CBI has prepared a chargesheet in connection with the scam that cropped up in PMT-2011. Along with those children, 39 doctors who have passed out of Chirayu Medical College have been made accused in the scam.

The chargesheet consists of 60 names. Of them, 39 students who have become doctors were admitted to Chirayu College in 2011. When the daughter of Kapdeo took admission in Chirayu, Kapdeo was the director-general of Lokayukta SPE. His daughter, Pradanya Kapdeo, has been made an accused in the case. The daughter of Dr Anil Dubey, a renowned orthopaedic surgeon in the state capital, is also one of the accused in the chargesheet. Besides that, the children of Dr Omprakash Arjaria from Chhatarpur, Dr Ajay Dubey from Itarsi, Dr Kishor Narula from Neemuch, Dr Anis Khan, Dr Arvind Jain, Dr Manesh Nawani, Dr SMP Sharma and Dr Sanjay Dixit have also been accused.The allegations against the 39 medicos who have passed out are that, as they had obtained fewer marks in PMT, they did not turn up for counselling. Nor were they allotted any seat. Despite that, they got entry into Chirayu Medical College on September 30, the last day of admission. They were not allotted any seat for admission. According to the CBI, they got backdoor entry. The probe agency has also made the then director of medical education (DME) Dr SC Tiwari and joint DME Dr NM Shrivastava an accused in the case. Those who have got admission belong to well-to-do families. These 39 doctors are working in different hospitals in the country. There may be a question mark on their medical degrees after the CBI chargesheet. About the CBI action, Kapdeo said he would put up his side of the case before the court. Kapdeo said his daughter had been falsely implicated in the case.