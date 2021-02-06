BHOPAL: Ex-DG Kapdeo’s daughter, children of nine doctors accused in Vyapam scam

Bhopal: The daughter of former director-general of Lokayukta’s Special Establishment Police (SPE), Dilip Kapdeo, has been made an accused in the Vyapam scam. Besides, children of nine doctors have been made accused in the Vyapam scam related to PMT-2011.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has prepared a chargesheet in connection with the scam that cropped up in PMT-2011. Along with those children, 39 doctors who have passed out of Chirayu Medical College have been made accused in the scam.

The chargesheet consists of 60 names. Of them, 39 students who have become doctors were admitted to Chirayu Medical College in 2011.

When the daughter of Kapdeo took admission in Chirayu, Kapdeo was the director-general of Lokayukta SPE. His daughter, Pradanya Kapdeo, has been made an accused in the case. The daughter of Dr Anil Dubey, a renowned orthopaedic surgeon in the state capital, is also one of the accused in the chargesheet. Besides that, the children of Dr Omprakash Arjaria from Chhatarpur, Dr Ajay Dubey from Itarsi, Dr Kishor Narula from Neemuch, Dr Anis Khan, Dr Arvind Jain, Dr Manesh Nawani, Dr SMP Sharma and Dr Sanjay Dixit have also been accused.