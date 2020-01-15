Bhopal: Ex-cop Sudheer Dohare's fake railway job racket busted

BHOPAL: Bajaria police claimed to have busted a nexus which was involved in duping youths by promising them a job in Indian Railways.

A member of the nexus has been identified as an ex-cop whose service was terminated from the department in 2009.

The police claimed that gang members have made over Rs 100 crores through fraud.

Police nabbed Sudheer Dohare and Rajesh Dohare from a car carrying forms and documents related to jobs in railways.

The main accused identified as Sudheer Dohare used to work with police and was suspended in the year 2009 after he was found involved in cheating victims in the name of facilitating jobs.

On Tuesday Sudheer Dohare and Rajesh Dohare were nabbed carrying few railway application form envelops.

They confessed that documents relate to jobs in railways, other documents related to recruitment in railways, printer laptops, and seal stamps were seized from his house in Avantika Colony at Lalghati.

Other accused identified as Amit alias Pintu Markande who has been booked for over two dozen crimes was used by the accused to circulate money on interest.

Police said that one Gopal Singh Thakur was duped by the accused Sudheer to the tune of Rs 12.5 lakh for facilitating job at senior level in railways.

In his complaint victim stated that he met Sudheer last year which was facilitated by one of his friend. After the meeting, Sudheer lured the victim by claiming that he could facilitate job at Rs 14 lakh and Sudheer agreed.

On October 8, 2019 he paid Rs 12.5 lakh but accused failed to facilitate job for him and never returned his money.

The accused used to charge Rs 15 lakh for Ticket Collector and Rs 25 lakh for Assistant Station Manager. They used to charge half the amount as advance.

Police said the number of persons who were in contact with the accused for their jobs are yet to be questioned.

It will also be probed as whether anyone secured a railway job with help of the accused.

On the run: Santosh Guha, Santosh Halwai and Manik Maathe are other gang members who are absconding and would be nabbed soon, claimed police.